CLOSE
Entertainment News
HomeEntertainment News

Nia DaCosta: Everything To Know About First Black Woman Directing Marvel Movie

Her future continues to be bright.

Los Angeles Pink Carpet Premiere Of "Little Woods" Hosted By Refinery29, NEON And Rooftop Cinema Club At NeueHouse Hollywood

Source: Rachel Murray / Getty

Filmmaker Nia DaCosta will make history by becoming the first Black woman to direct a major Marvel movie.

According to Variety, DaCosta has been confirmed as the director for “Captain Marvel 2” for Marvel Studios. She will replace Anna Boden and Ryan Fleck, who directed the original 2019 “Captain Marvel” movie. The original had a domestic gross of $426.8 million and a worldwide gross of $1.13 billion. Brie Larson will return in her role as Captain Marvel, a.k.a. Carol Danvers, from a script by Megan McDonnell.

Text “RICKEY” to 71007 to join the Rickey Smiley Morning Show mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions).

DaCosta is the fourth woman to direct a Marvel Studios picture and the first Black woman. Other women who have taken on the powerful position including Boden, Cate Shortland for “Black Widow”, and Chloé Zhao for “Eternals”. The move to have DaCosta direct is apart of Marvel Studios’ continued push for more diverse inclusion in their top creative positions.

DaCosta’s career was launched with the 2019 indie movie “Little Woods”, starring Tessa Thompson. As described on IMDB, the movie is “a modern Western about two sisters who work outside the law to better their lives.”

DaCosta’s role in “Little Woods” led to her receiving the directing job for the new “Candyman” movie. The film is co-written and produced by Jordan Peele of “Get Out” fame. “Candyman” was initially set to open in June, however, it was pushed to October due to the coronavirus pandemic. In June, DaCosta released a shadow-puppet preview of “Candyman”, tweeting, “CANDYMAN, at the intersection of white violence and black pain, is about unwilling martyrs. The people they were, the symbols we turn them into, the monsters we are told they must have been.”

 

When talking with Vulture about her experience with the original “Candyman” movie, DaCosta said, “I always loved horror when I was younger, I just loved all creepy films.”

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD OUR APP AND TAKE US WITH YOU ANYWHERE!

The 1992 “Candyman” tells the story of a Chicago graduate student researching urban legends, which leads her to the legend of Candyman, a ghost of an artist and son of a slave who was murdered in the late 19th century. A portion of the movie takes place in Chicago’s Cabrini-Green housing project where Candyman is believed to be killing residents.

“Today, I understand that it’s special because it has a black antagonist in a very white space, which is problematic,” DaCosta told Variety. “But at the time I was like, ‘Oh cool, we have black dudes, it’s terrifying. Virginia Madsen, and what, bees? Honey? What’s happening?’ It was very much of that.”

DaCosta, a NYU Tisch School of the Arts graduate, also has directing credits on “Top Boy”, the British television drama about two London drug dealers which streams on Netflix.

The “Captain Marvel 2” directing position was highly sought-after despite uncertainty surrounding its production in a COVID-19 world. According to Variety, the other directors considered for the project included Olivia Wilde (“Booksmart”) and Jamie Babbit (“But I’m a Cheerleader,” “Russian Doll”).

“Captain Marvel 2” is set to open on July 8, 2022.

SEE ALSO:

Mahershala Ali To Star As ‘Blade’ In Marvel Reboot, Twitter Salutes Wesley Snipes

KiKi Talks About 3 Things White People Do In Scary Movies [WATCH]

The Hollywood Reporter's Power 100 Women In Entertainment

Give Viola Davis Her Flowers: Actress Goes Viral For Past Comments On Hollywood's Inequities

10 photos Launch gallery

Give Viola Davis Her Flowers: Actress Goes Viral For Past Comments On Hollywood's Inequities

Continue reading Give Viola Davis Her Flowers: Actress Goes Viral For Past Comments On Hollywood’s Inequities

Give Viola Davis Her Flowers: Actress Goes Viral For Past Comments On Hollywood's Inequities

[caption id="attachment_3851734" align="aligncenter" width="1024"] Source: Stefanie Keenan / Getty[/caption] AViola Davis clip has gone viral for comments she made a few years ago calling out the inequities in Hollywood. The video was part of an interview with Tina Brown at the Women of the World event back in 2018. Davis addressed the pay gap between Black women and white women in the entertainment industry. "I have a career that's probably comparable to Meryl Streep, Julianne Moore, Sigourney Weaver. They all came out of Yale, they came out of Julliard, they came out of NYU. They had the same path as me, and yet I am nowhere near them, not as far as money, not as far as job opportunities, nowhere close to it," Davis explained. "But I have to get on that phone and people say: 'You're a Black Meryl Streep...There is no one like you.' Okay, then if there's no one like me, you think I'm that, you pay me what I'm worth. You give me what I'm worth." Although the clip can be found on YouTube, it was reposted by Twitter user Carlos Brandt and went viral on Tuesday evening. As of Wednesday morning, it has over 3.8 million views on Twitter. https://twitter.com/CarlosBrandt/status/1277945275236134912   Many people deeply felt Davis' words with actresses like Gabrielle Union reposting the clip. "This!!!!!! All day THIS!!!!" Union captioned her tweet. https://twitter.com/itsgabrielleu/status/1278165571322822656 Davis' words continue to resonate as Black people across industries are calling out systematic racism in light of the recent protests against police brutality. Companies and decision-makers in sectors like the food services industry, the music industry and the movie industry are being called out for years of an unfair and unjust way of operating. Just last week, Davis was one of the many Black actors to sign on to the Hollywood 4 Black Lives letter, which made demands such as divesting from police, investing in ant-racist content and more Black leadership in executive positions. The campaign was launched by the organization BLD PWR, which was founded by Davis' "How to Get Away with Murder" co-star Kendrick Sampson. BLD PWR seeks to “engages culture, education and activism to build and train an inclusive community of entertainers and athletes to advance radical social change.” When it came to addressing representation in-front of the camera and behind the scenes, the Hollywood 4 Black Lives letter explained: “Our agencies, which often serve as industry gatekeepers, don’t recruit, retain or support Black agents. Our unions don’t consider or defend our specific, intersectional struggles. Unions are even worse for our below-the-line crew, especially for Black women.” With the support of Black people in unions and agencies, decorated actors like Viola Davis can finally get the support they deserve. In an interview with Porter magazine, Davis explained further, “If Caucasian women are getting 50 percent of what men are getting paid, we’re not even getting a quarter of what white women are getting paid." You can check out people's praise for Davis' words of resistance below.

HEAD BACK TO THE RICKEYSMILEYMORNINGSHOW.COM HOMEPAGE

Nia DaCosta: Everything To Know About First Black Woman Directing Marvel Movie  was originally published on newsone.com

Marvel , Movies

More From Rickey Smiley Show
Videos
Get All Videos
Register to Vote
One Vote: Register to Vote
Close