Mahershala Ali, and Marvel, stays winning. Yesterday (July 20), at San Diego Comic Con, Marvel announced that the Oscar-winning actor would be starring in the reboot when he hit the stage rocking a Blade baseball hat.

Just announced in Hall H at #SDCC, Marvel Studios’ BLADE with Mahershala Ali. pic.twitter.com/mtrDBy5OV0 — Marvel Studios (@MarvelStudios) July 21, 2019

Who needs subtlety?

Ali will portray the half-vampire, half-human hybrid (his mother was bitten by a vampire while pregnant) with a penchant for fading evil vampires. Marvel announced a number of its future flicks (Phase 4) including Black Widow (May 1, 2020), The Eternals (November 6, 2020), Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness (May 7, 2021), Thor: Love and Thunder (Nov. 5, 2021).

Wesley Snipes portrayed Blade in three films, and while Twitter celebrated the choice in Ali, many made sure to pay homage to the OG.

Peep the reactions below.

Kevin Feige reveals Mahershala Ali presented Marvel with the idea of bringing #Blade into the MCU. pic.twitter.com/Y19zKO5trN — Rotten Tomatoes (@RottenTomatoes) July 21, 2019

Mahershala Ali To Star As ‘Blade’ In Marvel Reboot, Twitter Salutes Wesley Snipes was originally published on hiphopwired.com