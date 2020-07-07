Jeff Johnson On How White Supremacy Impacts The Community and How To Fight It [WATCH]

Beyond police brutality, systematic racism, and excessive force, Jeff Johnson dives into how white supremacy has impacted the Black community since the beginning of time.

He debunks black on black crime and that Black people are more violent than others with the fact its systematic poverty. We are fighting the impact of systemic racism and white supremacy on multiple levels.

Listen to Jeff Johnson’s ideas on how to fight the system beyond removing statues and defunding the police.

