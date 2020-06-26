Eazy-E’s Daughters Fight On Instagram Over Megan Thee Stallion’s New Single “Girls In The Hood”

Megan Thee Stallion dropped a new single titled “Girls in the Hood” which started a social media beef between sisters.

Eazy-E’s daughter Henree Wright, aka ReeMarkable was the first to comment on Houston’s rapper single in frustration of allegedly not being able to use any of her father’s music. She claims that Eazy-E’s team will give other rappers clearance for his music but denies her to use his samples.

“I’m straight bothered and I don’t really get bothered,” she said in an Instagram video. “…What I’m bothered by is the people in the background who pushed the OK button and say, ‘Go ahead and drop it, we co-sign it. We write off on it. ‘Cause he got kids that y’all won’t write s**t off for. We’ve been trying forever …”

Text “RICKEY” to 71007 to join the Rickey Smiley Morning Show mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions).

She went on to say that she can’t do things in the likeness of the late rapper without the possibility of a cease-and-desist.

Erin Bria Wright, aka Ebie, Eazy-E’s other daughter didn’t agree with the comments from her younger sister and was upset that social media users confused the two.

“I don’t know her, my father didn’t know,” she said, referring to ReeMarkable. “And it’s really strange to me that every single time something that has to do with my dad comes up, she’s the first running to the internet to speak up as if she’s the spokesperson for my father or family. It’s really, really f***ing weird … The only person who has been fighting, and is still fighting to this day, for my father’s estate is me. Me and my mother …”

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE.

The feud didn’t stop there. ReeMarkable responded to her older sister calling her “delusional” and “jealous”.

“It is so sad that your own blood can get on the internet and try to bash you ’cause they jealous and envious of you. Ain’t you 30 years old?” she ranted. “… Every time I get posted by a blog, or I’m on television, or my music is doing well, you get sad or depressed or mad—you and your momma. What’s up with y’all? I’m your sister. We ain’t family, but we’re blood.”

Both sisters ended the drama by posting family photos. Ebie shared a series of Instagram stories with a throwback photo with the NWA rapper along with some parting words to her sister. ReeMarkable also put a family picture on her timeline with their siblings at their father’s gravesite.

One thing they did agree one was that they both are in full support of Megan’s new song and anyone else who pays homage to their father.

Eazy-E had 10 children before passing in 1995.

SEE ALSO:

Ice Cube Says He ‘Can’t Wait’ To See Donald Trump In Handcuffs’

Is This How Eazy-E Really Contracted AIDS? [VIDEO]

Eazy-E’s Son Thinks Suge Knight Killed His Father [VIDEO]

HEAD TO THE RICKEYSMILEYMORNINGSHOW.COM HOMEPAGE