Oprah Winfrey To Air ‘Where Do We Go From Here?’ 2-Night Event On OWN

With the nation reeling over the murders of Breonna Taylor, George Floyd, and Ahmaud Arbery, several celebrities have spoken up about the racial inequality in America. Tonight(June 9) on OWN, Oprah Winfrey will be at the center of a two-night event speaking with Black leaders, entertainers, and media figures for a much-needed discussion about the state of affairs in Black America.

Text “RICKEY” to 71007 to join the Rickey Smiley Morning Show mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions).

OWN Spotlight: Where Do We Go From Here? will are tonight at 9 PM ET/PT and again at the same time tomorrow (June 10). Some of the guests for the virtual event will include Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms, Ava DuVernay, David Oyelowo, Rev. William J. Barber II, Stacey Abrams, and more.

The aim of the special is to examine the next steps after the massive and still ongoing protests in support of Black Americans facing against social injustice, police brutality, economic disparity, and doing so with a president that has often appeared to help drive a deeper wedge between Black and white Americans with divisive statements and politics.

The special will also be aired across all of the Discovery Network’s 18 channels in the United States, along with OWN’s YouTube, Instagram, and Facebook channels. The network also intends to air the special across 200 countries around the world.

Along with the two-night special, OWN has put together a landing page for the special that has links to resources and related information for the guests that will join Winfrey for the discussion. Included on the resources page are ways to donate, information about the still-present COVID-19 pandemic, and other related items.

For those who wish to learn more, please click here.

RELATED NEWS:

Black Lives Matter: Powerful Photos Of The World Protesting Racism

Cyclist Who Attacked Teens Putting Up Signs About George Floyd Is Charged

Beware Of ‘Karen’s Husband’: Social Media Spotlights White Men Who Also Love To Call The Police

HEAD BACK TO THE RICKEYSMILEYMORNINGSHOW.COM HOMEPAGE

Oprah Winfrey To Air ‘Where Do We Go From Here?’ 2-Night Event On OWN was originally published on hiphopwired.com