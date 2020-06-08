Beware Of ‘Karen’s Husband’: Social Media Spotlights White Men Who Also Love To Call The Police

Recently, “Karen” has purportedly become a derogatory term for white women who are quick to dial 911 on a Black person for the most non-threatening thing.

One instance that reached national news was when Amy Cooper called the cops on Christian Cooper (not related) after he told her that her dog should be on a leash in a part of Central Park known for birdwatching. Karen told the police that Christian was threatening her and her dog despite Christian telling her not to come any closer to him. He recorded the whole incident which went viral and resulted in some serious consequences for Amy.

Amy comes from a long legacy of white women calling the cops on Black people, essentially putting their lives in danger, for instances as minor as selling water or having a barbeque.

But don’t get it twisted. Oftentimes these white women are connected to white men who are very familiar with the 911 button. These men have been deemed “Karen’s Husband” by social media.

One video went viral last week when a white man decided to call the cops on protestors because they were allegedly “honking horns” near his home. In peak white entitlement fashion, he tried to use his service in the military as a reason why he has the authority to make demands.

In another video, a group of Black entrepreneurs described being racially profiled by a white man in a Minnesota building where they rent office space.

The clip shows the white man asking them what office they’re in and eventually, dialing 911. “Granted we’ve been in this office space and have rented and grown our business for the past 1 year and half here,” the group know as Top Figure wrote on their Instagram video. “As we were working out this man approached and immediately asked us who we were and if ‘WE BELONG’ in this building. Granted in order to enter the building you NEED a key card to enter EVERY part of the building which EACH of our team members individually have. We all pay rent here and this man demanded that we show him our key cards or he will call the cops on us.”

Instances like this even caused people to wonder if “Karen’s Husband” should just receive his own name, such as “Ken” or “Chad”.

Black folks, be safe out there and record if you’re able. Ken and Karen are still out here surveilling your existence.

