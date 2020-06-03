People are using their voices to speak out about recent racial injustices. Whether it is sharing resources, creating art, or simply getting out and protesting, people are making sure our leaders hear their frustrations.

Text “RICKEY” to 71007 to join the Rickey Smiley Morning Show mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions).

New York rapper Papoose decided to use his art of rap to speak out through his new track, “Tribute.” In it, he takes the idea of a classic 50 Cent single, “Many Men” while also borrowing the Tavares “Out of the Picture” sample to help get his message across.

In alphabetical order, Papoose shares the stories of several black lives that have been lost throughout the years including the most recent, that of George Floyd and Ahmaud Arbery.

Take a listen to the powerful track.

Video contains explicit language

RELATED NEWS:

George Floyd Protests: Resources To Help Anti-Police Brutality Protesters

The Family’s Attorney Says Ahmaud Arbery’s Case Will Be Investigated As A Hate Crime

Independent Autopsy Of George Floyd Finds His Death Was A Homicide, Brother Calls For Peace In Protests

“Dear Black Brotha…” An Open Letter To Black Men In America

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE.

HEAD TO THE RICKEYSMILEYMORNINGSHOW.COM HOMEPAGE

Papoose Honors George Floyd, Ahmaud Arbery, & More On New Song [VIDEO] was originally published on hot963.com