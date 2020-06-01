LL Cool J Drops #BlackLivesMatter-Inspired Freestlye After Headass Biracial Tweet

LL Cool J is looking to redeem himself after he joined the list of celebrities who did their best to get canceled over the weekend.

Twitter was saying Ladies Love Cool J was head sprung after he pressed send on a headass tweet that stating “Imagine how people raising biracial children feel right now!!!!!! This is crazy!!!!!!”. As expected, Twitter wanted to know what the hell was LL Cool J thinking, wondering how biracial kids were feeling amid the country currently in the streets risking their lives as they demand just for George Floyd.

Text “RICKEY” to 71007 to join the Rickey Smiley Morning Show mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions).

remember when LL Cool J and Brad Paisley made that song like "if you don't judge my gold chains…ill forget the iron chains" https://t.co/8PLgPUcRS2 — Steadman™ (@AsteadWesley) May 30, 2020

LL definitely felt the vitriol coming his way as his canceling was under review on Twitter, and he responded in a follow-up video on Instagram, seemingly doubling down on his initial statement.

“What you’re not going to do is to get me to act and be like a moron or an idiot just for you to like me. Kiss my ass. I ain’t doing that either. I’m not going to tell lies on Twitter or act like I don’t have questions about things just to please you, I don’t care if you like me or not because there are a lot of likeminded people who get it. And that’s who I care about.”

LL wants all the smoke SHSJSJDJRJDJDKDH pic.twitter.com/ly6dqGmMaW — legend ary (@chunswae_) May 31, 2020

After that, LL came back to remind us he was down for the cause and dropped a #BlackLivesMatter-inspried freestyle.

We can’t front it was looking a little shaky for Todd Smith, but its good to know he still understands what is going on in these streets.

SEE ALSO:

SEE ALSO:

Beyonce’ Speaks Out And Demands Justice For George Floyd [WATCH]

Tamika Mallory Shares Her Views On The Protests For George Floyd [EXCLUSIVE AUDIO]

‘Insecure’ Actor And Houstonian Kendrick Sampson Hit By Rubber Bullets In Los Angeles During George Floyd Protest

HEAD BACK TO THE RICKEYSMILEYMORNINGSHOW.COM HOMEPAGE

LL Cool J Drops #BlackLivesMatter-Inspired Freestlye After Headass Biracial Tweet was originally published on hiphopwired.com