LL Cool J is one of the OGs in the entertainment industry. From fashion and rapping to acting and hosting, LL has remained a popular name for decades. He started his career in the mid-80s and created countless hits like “I Need Love,” “Doin It,” and “Momma Said Knock You Out” that showed his range in music.

In a recent interview with Complex, he opened up about his career, why he created the music he did, why OG artists sometimes have issues with new artists, and Drake comparisons. He said, “People compare me to Drake all the time, but we’re very different artists because I have a lot of hard records. I’m very diverse, but in that aspect of my career, it paved the way for guys like that, which I’m happy for. I like a lot of his music too.”

Watch the full interview below.

See Also:

Jaw Dropper: LL Cool J’s Daughter, Samaria Leah [Photos]

LL Cool J Talked Kobe Bryant Out Of Dropping A Gangster Rap Album

LL Cool J Says He “Paved The Way” For Guys Like Drake [VIDEO] was originally published on hot963.com