According to a video posted by CBS46 Atlanta, two Atlanta students were stopped by Atlanta Police downtown after curfew hours. Both students were visibly shaken up as the officers approach the vehicle. After the young lady who was on the passenger side was pulled from the car by police, officers then decided to tase the driver before pulling him out of the car. Onlookers visibly voiced their opposition to the arrest, yelling at officers to stop. We must warn you, the video is quite disturbing. If you would like to watch, check it out below…

Text “RICKEY” to 71007 to join the Rickey Smiley Morning Show mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions).

RELATED NEWS:

“Yall Not Tired Yet?” National Mall Monuments Vandalized During Protests In Washington D.C.

T.I Calls For National Shopping Blackout In Response to George Floyd’s Death

“Dear Black Brotha…” An Open Letter To Black Men In America

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE.

HEAD TO THE RICKEYSMILEYMORNINGSHOW.COM HOMEPAGE

Atlanta Officers Tase Young Man And Drag Him Out Of His Car After Curfew [VIDEO] was originally published on hotspotatl.com

Related

Also On The Rickey Smiley Morning Show: