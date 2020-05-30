Rapper, T.I is one of the many public figures stepping up to address police brutality after the senseless killing of George Floyd.

On Monday, videos surfaced of the 46-year-old African American man being strangled to death by an ex-officer — who is seen on camera with his knee in Floyd’s neck for allegedly forging a check.

Although officers say Floyd resisted arrest, the video shows him pinned down to the ground with multiple police surrounding him as he screams, ” Please, please. I can’t breathe.”

The video has since sparked national protests with the latest coming from T.I, who is no stranger to advocating for African American rights.

The rapper is calling for Americans of color to come together to boycott retailers nationwide on July 7th in efforts to show the importance of losing the African American dollar.

T.I took to Instagram to announce what he is calling #BlackOut2020 by stating, “Nobody spends sh*t on this day. If you give af about the murders, lynchings, and oppression of people of color!! #USorELSE“

While we cannot put a price on black lives, this movement is an act of solidarity meant to show legislators our power in numbers.

Stand up against police brutality on July 7th by refraining from making any purchases for the entire day.

How do you feel about T.I’s latest boycott against police brutality? comment below.

T.I Calls For National Shopping Blackout In Response to George Floyd’s Death was originally published on 1039hiphop.com