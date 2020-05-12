Nicholas Johnson Named Princeton University First Black Valedictorian

After 274 years, Nicholas Johnson has become the first African-American valedictorian of Princeton University.

The university announced in a news release that the Canadian student became the first African-American valedictorian since the start of the university. Johnson majored in operations research and financial engineering and continued his accolades with pursuing certificates in statistics, machine learning, mathematics, and applications of computing.

While attending Princeton, Johnson had the opportunity to have international internships and cultural immersion trips visiting Peru, Hong Kong, and the United Kingdom. With a lengthy resume and abundant experience, he says he hopes this inspires younger black students with similar interests.

“It feels empowering. Being Princeton’s first Black Valedictorian holds special significance to me particularly given Princeton’s historical ties to the institution of slavery,” Johnson told CNN via Facebook message. “I hope that this achievement motivates and inspires younger black students, particularly those interested in STEM fields.”

The valedictorian plans to intern as a hybrid quantitative researcher and software developer at the D.E. Shae Group in the summer before beginning his Ph.D. program studying operations research at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology in the fall.

Due to the pandemic, Princeton University will be holding a virtual graduation ceremony on May 31, 2020.

