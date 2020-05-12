Nicholas Johnson Named Princeton University First Black Valedictorian

After 274 years, Nicholas Johnson has become the first African-American valedictorian of Princeton University.
The university announced in a news release that the Canadian student became the first African-American valedictorian since the start of the university. Johnson majored in operations research and financial engineering and continued his accolades with pursuing certificates in statistics, machine learning, mathematics, and applications of computing.
While attending Princeton, Johnson had the opportunity to have international internships and cultural immersion trips visiting Peru, Hong Kong, and the United Kingdom. With a lengthy resume and abundant experience, he says he hopes this inspires younger black students with similar interests.
“It feels empowering. Being Princeton’s first Black Valedictorian holds special significance to me particularly given Princeton’s historical ties to the institution of slavery,” Johnson told CNN via Facebook message. “I hope that this achievement motivates and inspires younger black students, particularly those interested in STEM fields.”
Congratulations to Nicholas Johnson, named valedictorian and Grace Sommers, named Latin salutatorian for #Princeton20! 👏 Nicholas Johnson ’20 Hometown: Montréal, Québec Major: Operations Research and Financial Engineering Certificates: Statistics and Machine Learning, Applied and Computational Mathematics, and Applications of Computing Residential College: @whitmanatprinceton Thesis: “Sequential Stochastic Network Structure Optimization with Applications to Addressing Canada’s Obesity Epidemic” Post-grad plans: Johnson begins Ph.D. studies in operations research at @MITpics. “My favorite memories of my time at #PrincetonU are [those] spent with close friends and classmates engaging in stimulating discussions – often late at night – about our beliefs, the cultures and environments in which we were raised, the state of the world and how we plan on contributing positively to it in our own unique way." Grace Sommers ’20 Hometown: Bridgewater, NJ Major: Physics Certificates: Applications of Computing, Applied and Computational Mathematics, Ancient Roman Language and Culture Residential College: @butlercollegeprinceton Thesis: “Order and Disorder in a New Class of Spin Systems” Post-grad plans: Sommers begins Ph.D. studies in physics right here at #PrincetonU. “In addition to the joy of learning the material … the approachability of my professors, both as advisers and as instructors, has been a highlight of my learning experience … I’ve enjoyed having thought-provoking conversations with my professors and classmates." Johnson and Sommers will participate in the 2020 virtual commencement on May 31, 2020. Congrats to Nicholas and Grace!
The valedictorian plans to intern as a hybrid quantitative researcher and software developer at the D.E. Shae Group in the summer before beginning his Ph.D. program studying operations research at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology in the fall.
Due to the pandemic, Princeton University will be holding a virtual graduation ceremony on May 31, 2020.
