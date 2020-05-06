Our forever president/first lady Barack & Michelle Obama plan on hosting virtual graduation for the class of 2020! The Obama’s are going to be celebrating the class of 2020 with a virtual commencement.

Barack went to his Instagram to announce the event saying, “I’ve always loved joining commencements––the culmination of years of hard work and sacrifice. Even if we can’t get together in person this year, Michelle and I are excited to celebrate the nationwide Class of 2020 and recognize this milestone with you and your loved ones.”

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE.

Michelle also went to Instagram to express her excitement as well saying, “To the #Classof2020, I know how hard you all have worked to make it to graduation. You’ve put in long hours studying. You’ve thrown yourself into extracurricular activities and after-school jobs. And you’ve done everything you can to be there for your friends through it all.

Some of you will be the first in your families to graduate from high school or college, making this occasion all the more special. And I know that none of you imagined you would be closing this chapter of your life through a computer or phone screen. But I still want to make sure you still get the celebration you deserve.”

Text “RICKEY” to 71007 to join the Rickey Smiley Morning Show mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions).

The Reach Higher graduation initiative will be stream on YouTube on June 6. You can join the festivities here.

HEAD TO THE RICKEYSMILEYMORNINGSHOW.COM HOMEPAGE

Barack & Michelle Obama Hosting A Virtual Graduation For The Class Of 2020 was originally published on rnbphilly.com

Related

Also On The Rickey Smiley Morning Show: