Nike To Donate 140,000 Air Zoom Pulse Sneakers To Healthcare Workers

The fashion industry continues to step up during this health crisis. Nike has committed to supporting the true heroes that continue to fight this Coronavirus head-on.

On Monday, May 4 the apparel giant announced they will be providing essential employees added comfort via their signature sneakers. According to a formal press release, Nike will partner with nonprofit Good360 in the United States and local organizations across Europe to donate more than 140,000 pieces of footwear, apparel, and equipment globally. The Oregon based brand used the talents of several athletes including Joshua Buatsi, Cristina Chirichella, Amandine Henry, Sabrina Ionescu, Anni Espar Llaquet, Ja Morant, Joc Pederson, Casey Short and Nafi Thiam to thank healthcare workers virtually.

These athletes joined with Nike to help announce the donation of 30,000 pairs of Nike Air Zoom Pulse to health systems and hospitals in Chicago, Los Angeles, Memphis, and New York City, and within the Veterans Health Administration. An additional 2,500 pairs are being donated to hospitals across Europe, including Barcelona, Berlin, London, Milan, Paris, and in Belgium.

Originally released in November 2019 the Nike Air Zoom Pulse was made specifically doctors, nurses, and health providers. The design features a Nike Zoom AIR unit in the heel and full-length foam midsole. A synthetic upper panel with no laces makes the slip-on easy to clean and water-resistant.

Photo: Nike

