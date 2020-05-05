Hot Spot: Here’s Why Rihanna Is Exposing Beyonce’ and Jay-Z In Her Documentary [WATCH]

Since the start of quarantine, it’s been a great time to catch up on all of your favorite TV shows and to find new ones. Michelle Obama’s documentary, Becoming will release on Netflix tomorrow (May 6) which will tell the former First Lady’s story just like in her book.

Another documentary to look forward to is Rihanna’s which is debuting on Amazon Prime later this year. Self-titled “Rihanna Volume 1”, the story will focus on behind the scenes of her relationship with her father and her rumored troubled relationship with Jay-Z and Beyonce’.

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE.

Text “RICKEY” to 71007 to join the Rickey Smiley Morning Show mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions).

HEAD TO THE RICKEYSMILEYMORNINGSHOW.COM HOMEPAGE

Related

Also On The Rickey Smiley Morning Show: