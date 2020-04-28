First, it was her BFF Beyoncé’s turn with Homecoming, now it looks like its formerFirst Lady Michelle Obama’s turn to be immortalized on the streaming screen.

On Monday, Netflix gave us a glimpse inside our #ForeverFLOTUS’ upcoming documentary, Becoming. Based on her history-making and a best-selling memoir, this doc follows the 56-year-old mother of two and a Harvard-educated lawyer as she traveled to 34 cities on the tour for her book, Deadline reported.

The film comes from Obama’s production company, Higher Ground, which has an exclusive deal with the streaming service.

“Those months I spent traveling — meeting and connecting with people in cities across the globe — drove home the idea that what we share in common is deep and real and can’t be messed with,” Obama said in the sneak peek trailer.

“In groups large and small, young and old, unique, and united, we came together and shared stories, filling those spaces with our joys, worries, and dreams. We processed the past and imagined a better future. In talking about the idea of ‘becoming,’ many of us dared to say our hopes out loud.”

Take a look at the first look:

First off, this looks amazing and is exactly the #BlackGirlMagic we need right now during these dark times. But most importantly, I have only one small wish: that they talk about her book tour style, especially those gold sparkly thigh-high Balenciaga boots.

Becoming, directed by Nadia Hallgren, debuts on Netflix on May 6.

Michelle Obama To Star In Upcoming ‘Becoming’ Documentary on Netflix was originally published on hellobeautiful.com