Houston Hotties: Beyonce’ Hops On Megan Thee Stallion’s ‘Savage’ Remix

If Megan Thee Stallion’s “Savage” wasn’t already a viral sensation, Beyonce’ hopped on the official remix and it’s already trending.

Fans have anticipated the Houston Hotties to collaborate since the rookie hopped in the game. Beyonce’ gets on the track mentioning the TikTok challenge, big booties, and of course their home, Texas.

Megan, who’s signed to Roc Nation management has mentioned her dream was always to work with Beyonce’ and now it’s finally here.

Listen to the remix below.

