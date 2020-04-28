Drake Thanks Healthcare Workers After A Hospital Visit [WATCH]

Drake who was recently in the hospital had the opportunity to experience the hard work of frontline healthcare workers during this pandemic.

During a Canadian coronavirus special broadcast, Stronger Together, the 6 God shared that he had a foot injury and was amazed at healthcare workers’ resilience and says its “the glue holding us all together.”

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE.

“I wanna send all my love, all my gratitude, all my support out to the frontline workers, the first responders, the healthcare workers,” he said. “I actually ended up in the hospital the other day due to a foot injury and just to see the morale, the smiles, the high spirits on everyone’s face that I got to encounter in that situation despite everything that’s going on is just incredible.”

Also in the candid video, he encourages people to stay home and work on their crafts in isolation.

“I want to urge everybody that’s in their own space to find the silver lining in the times that we’re living through right now and what I mean when I say that is…if you have a craft that can be worked on from home, it’s an amazing thing to continue working,” he said. “Keep your mind stimulated, get better at that thing that you’re passion about, better yourself mentally and physically. If you can stay active if you can make a change that you’ve always wanted to make in your life, right now is the time.”

Text “RICKEY” to 71007 to join the Rickey Smiley Morning Show mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions).

He even touched on using this time to foster and better yourself and your relationships during the quarantine.

“Nurture your personal relationships, your personal connections, or decide which personal connections aren’t for you. Again, now is the time of self-reflection and it’s a time that I don’t think any of us thought we would get. But I urge you to find the silver lining and I hope we all emerge better people, a more unified people.”

“Stronger Together, Tous Ensemble,” was a star-studded show to support front lines in the fight against the COVID-19 crisis.

WANT EXCLUSIVES? CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER!

HEAD TO THE RICKEYSMILEYMORNINGSHOW.COM HOMEPAGE