We’re all social distancing which has really altered our everyday lives. Musicians and entertainers are no different and have been relying on platforms like Instagram to entertain not only themselves, but also their fans.
Super-producers Swizz Beats and Timbaland, took to Instagram Live Tuesday night in a virtual beat battle.
“Attention. Attention. Attention […] It’s official. We doing this for the culture,” Timbaland announced in a since-deleted video Tuesday night. “Me and Swizzy gon’ go at it 10 o’clock, baby. IG Live. I done have the red blood in me. It’s gonna be a good one.”
Timbaland And Swizz Beatz Had A Virtual Beat Battle On Instagram Live was originally published on blackamericaweb.com