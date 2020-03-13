CNN’s Don Lemon Goes In On John Kasich Over Donald Trump’s Coronavirus Fails

For years now former 2016 Presidential candidate John Kasich has been a vocal critic of Donald Trump’s half-assed administration and it’s boneheaded decisions, but last night he refused to admit that Trump’s handling of the coronavirus outbreak has been a disaster and CNN’s Don Lemon was having none of it.

Text “RICKEY” to 71007 to join the Rickey Smiley Morning Show mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions).

After Donald Trump gave a confusing and nonsensical address from the Oval Office last night (March 11) in which he stated he’d be banning travelers from Europe (except three countries where he owns golf courses) to combat the coronavirus. Don Lemon asked Kasich his thoughts on Trump’s address and it not only did the former Gov. of Ohio say he thought Trump “did fine” during the address but that this administration was getting their “sea legs under them” during this crisis.

WANT EXCLUSIVES? CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER!

Huh?! The CDC under Donald Trump are slow walking test kits for the coronavirus while South Korea is testing thousands of people a day for the disease. What sea legs is he talking about?

After Don pointed out that the American people aren’t getting “straight and accurate information” from Donald Trump, Kasich tried to blame the script writer for the misinformation that came out of the address and what ensued was a shouting match between the CNN host and former GOP Presidential candidate.

After Kasich suggested that all Trump did was “stick to the script,” Don went in on that notion yelling “I don’t know if he stuck to the script or not. But whatever script he read was wrong because they’ve had to clarify it several times. And I just got to say; if the president came out to calm people’s fears, he didn’t do a good job of it because they’ve had to come back and clarify it several times. And this has been going on long enough for them to get it straight. We need straight, accurate information from this president and this administration, and we’re not getting it!”

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE.

Tell him, Don!

Peep the exchange below and remember to wash them hands and take care of yourselves out there. Sh*t is real.

HEAD TO THE RICKEYSMILEYMORNINGSHOW.COM HOMEPAGE

CNN’s Don Lemon Goes In On John Kasich Over Donald Trump’s Coronavirus Fails was originally published on hiphopwired.com

Related

O Posted 1 hour ago

Also On The Rickey Smiley Morning Show: