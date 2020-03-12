After Utah Jazz player Rudy Gobert tested positive for the coronavirus, the NBA suspended the season, with 16 games still to play, indefinitely.

NBA To Suspend Season Following Tonight's Games pic.twitter.com/2PTx2fkLlW — NBA (@NBA) March 12, 2020

The year’s NCAA Tournament–men’s and women’s–will still be held. However, the tournament will be closed to fans in accordance to the coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak, NCAA President Mark Emmert said in a statement Wednesday afternoon. Only “essential staff and limited family” will be allowed to attend the games.

Text “RICKEY” to 71007 to join the Rickey Smiley Morning Show mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions).WANT EXCLUSIVES? CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER!

“This decision is in the best interest of the public health, including that of coaches, administrators, fans, and most importantly, our student athletes,” said Emmert. “We recognize the opportunity to compete in an NCAA national championship is an experience of a lifetime for the students and their families.”

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE.

March Madness will kick off next Tuesday, March 17, with a First Four game in Dayton, Ohio. TruTv will have the coverage beginning at 6 p.m. EST.

At this point, it is unclear if the NBA will try to return to play the remaining games, play a truncated season with playoffs and Finals or not return at all.

HEAD TO THE RICKEYSMILEYMORNINGSHOW.COM HOMEPAGE

NBA Season Suspended, NCAA Tournament Will Be Played Without Fans was originally published on theteam980.com

Related

Anthony Haynie III Posted 2 hours ago

Also On The Rickey Smiley Morning Show: