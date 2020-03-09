Olive Garden Manager Fired After Complying With Racist Request

A manager from an Olive Garden in Indiana has been fired after complying with the demands of a racist customer, who requested a waiter who wasn’t of color.

According to the Huffington Post, 16-year-old hostess, Amira Donahue, took to Facebook to expose the incident after she and another her Black co-worker were targeted by a white couple while at work at the Evansville Olive Garden. According to the teen, the unidentified woman said “awful things” about her, including asking if she was “even from here” before suggesting that she should “work at a strip club instead.”

“All I said to this woman was ‘sorry I don’t know,’ ‘have a nice day’ and ‘excuse me’ when she was standing in the way of an extremely busy restaurant,” Donahue wrote. On the post, a bystander confirmed the story, noting she saw that the manager comply with the woman’s racist request before vowing never to return to the restaurant. “I’m never going back to the Olive Garden in Evansville. A few white people come in a says that they refuse service from a “colored” server and asks to speak with the manager,” patron Maxwell Robbins wrote. The manager without hesitation ensures that they will not receive service from a person of color. That couple should’ve been refused service for even asking something like that!! It’s disgusting that olive gardens manager would allow that especially with a very diverse staff.” After the news broke, Olive Garden terminated the manager in question and according to an exclusive statement sent to Huffington Post, they fully operate with a zero tolerance towards discrimination workplace. In an update to his post, Robbins said that he was glad to hear the manager had been terminated. “We got done what needed to be done and it shows that we will not stand for any racism around here! I love all of y’all and I just want to say she is the sweetest host I’ve ever met at any restaurant, I’m glad Olive Garden took care of her.”As of press time, Donahue told the Evansville Courier & Press that the she nor the server were emotionally ready for an interview. HEAD TO THE RICKEYSMILEYMORNINGSHOW.COM HOMEPAGE

