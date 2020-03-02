In case you haven’t seen it yet, democratic Presidential hopeful Tom Steyer dancing on stage like one of Juvenile’s back up is making its rounds around the internet for good reason.

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE.

Steyer’s campaign is hoping it reminds folks to get out and VOTE. The Billionaire White House hopeful danced on stage with his wife to the classic hip-hop tune with the New Orleans rapper in a final appeal to voters in South Carolina before the all-important primary Saturday, February 29th.

So tonight I saw Tom Steyer hop on stage and dance with Juvenile like a Hot Boy. To say 2020 politics is wild is an understatement. pic.twitter.com/v43OuFi8Ci — Chaunte'l Powell (@chauntelpowell) February 29, 2020

At the Steyer hosted a rally in Columbia and invited Yolanda Adams, DJ Jazzy Jeff, and Juvenile. Before the surprise Steyer-Juvenile performance, attendees were treated to a generous spread of food, including a mashed potato bar, the Daily Mail reported.

Juve also backed Steyer up saying:

“To me you’re the best person to be the President of the United States because you’ve got the issues right. All of your policies are catered to help minorities and people who are struggling.”

Steyer’s campaign embraced the viral moment and tweeted out a portion of the video reminding voters to head to the polls with the hashtag #BackThatVoteUp

#BackThatVoteUp Party before we Vote, Tom Steyer took the stage with Juvenile at Allen University. Vote Saturday Tomorrow February 29th. Polls open at 7am! #BackThatVoteUp pic.twitter.com/nM4j6guy10 — SC for Tom 2020 🌎 (@TeamTomSC) February 29, 2020

Do YOU remember to vote in the primaries or Nah?

HEAD TO THE RICKEYSMILEYMORNINGSHOW.COM HOMEPAGE

ICYMI: Tom Steyer Dropping It Like It’s Hot During Juvenile Performance Went Viral was originally published on globalgrind.com