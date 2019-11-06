CBS Rebooting ‘The Equalizer’, Taps Queen Latifah To Star and Produce

The hit series The Equalizer is returning to TV with a new twist.

According to Deadline, CBS has decided to reboot the classic series reimagining it with Hip-Hop icon Queen Latifah set to star and executive produce.

Written by Marlowe and Miller, who will serve as showrunners, The Equalizer stars Queen Latifah as an enigmatic figure who uses her extensive skills to help those with nowhere else to turn. This is a new take on the character played by Edward Woodward on the original series and by Denzel Washington in the movie franchise.

The original TV series, which Lindheim co-created with Michael Sloan, aired on the network for four seasons from 1985 to 1989. It starred Woodward as Robert McCall, a retired intelligence agent with a mysterious past, who uses the skills from his former career to exact justice on behalf of innocent people who are trapped in dangerous circumstances.

The series was adapted as a feature in 2014. The film, directed by Antoine Fuqua and starring Washington as Robert McCall, was a hit and spawned a sequel, The Equalizer 2.

