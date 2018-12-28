Then & Now: Denzel Washington Over The Years [PHOTOS]

10. Denzel Washington and wife Pauletta; Man on Fire Premiere; Mann’s National Theater; Westwood, CA; 04/18/2004

Source:Getty

UNITED STATES – APRIL 18: Denzel Washington and wife Pauletta; Man on Fire Premiere; Mann’s National Theater; Westwood, CA; 04/18/2004 (Photo by Vinnie Zuffante/Getty Images) vertical,celebrities,arts culture and entertainment,usa,adult,california,females,men,women,premiere,westwood neighborhood – los angeles,mann theaters,wife,denzel washington,pauletta washington