Did you happen to see Mariah Carey in that new Walkers chip commercial?

According to Bandt.com, she was reportedly paid $10 million by Pepsico for her performance promoting their holiday flavors. In the ad Mariah says “I love Christmas, it’s a magical time…a time for giving, a time for caring, a time for sharing…”

Text “RICKEY” to 71007 to join the Rickey Smiley Morning Show mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions).

Apparently except for when it comes to Pigs in Blankets flavored Walkers chips. She fights over the last bag with one crew member going back and forth. Mariah eventually wins the battle though by hitting a high note (which I imagine is how she solves all of her arguments).

Check out the commercial below!

Yes. 10 mill for all this. Iconic.

Mariah Carey Got Paid HOW MUCH for That Chip Commercial? [VIDEO] was originally published on radionowindy.com