Woman Reportedly Shoots Up KFC Because They Forgot To Give Her Fork And Napkins

It can be really frustrating when fast food workers don’t get your order right or don’t provide enough condiments and/or utensils to go with your food. But, one Kentucky woman took things way too far when she reportedly shot up a KFC after learning she had no fork or napkins. Yep — you read that right. She got the strap.

Text “RICKEY” to 71007 to join the Rickey Smiley Morning Show mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions).

“Shelbyville police are investigating what led someone to shoot out a drive thru window at a KFC restaurant Monday afternoon. Witnesses say it was over a fork and a napkin. Shelby County dispatch confirmed Shelbyville police were called to the KFC for a report of a shooting, but so far, the department hasn’t released any details,” WLKY reports.

Subway manager Charlene Witt was across the street and inside her restaurant when it happened, according to WLKY.

SEE ALSO: Man Pulls Gun On Popeyes Employees In Houston Demanding Chicken Sandwiches

“I had a regular customer come in and say, ‘Did you hear about what just happened at KFC?’ I was, like, ‘No.’ He was, like, ‘Someone just shot the window out over here,’” Witt reportedly told the site.

According to a statement released by KFC, there is an investigation underway and the food chain is “grateful no one was injured.”

The story was originally posted on Cassiuslife.com.