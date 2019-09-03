CLOSE
Man Pulls Gun On Popeyes Employees In Houston Demanding Chicken Sandwiches

The demand for Popeyes now sold-out chicken sandwich has reached ridiculous proportions. Police in Houston are investigating after a man pulled a gun on employees at a Popeyes location after the restaurant ran out of chicken sandwiches.

The incident happened just before 9 p.m. Monday at the Popeyes located on 7159 Scott Street. Several people went into the restaurant according to police and one man pulled out a gun while demanding chicken sandwiches.

According to police, no one was injured.

