Megan Thee Stallion is now adding star of a web series to her already impressive resume. Megan, who blew up this year with her hit single “Big Ole Freak,” appeared in the web series Hottieween, which is directed by Teyana Taylor. Produced in collaboration with YouTube Music, the first episode sees Megan in her acting debut playing a private investigator.

The first episode is described as “a vicious group of Fuccbois take over the town, Megan and her trusty sidekick Janine (Jay Cole,) are on the case. A chance encounter with the mysterious Archimedes (Dave East) provides leads and a potentially undying relationship.”

The premier took place in the fictional Stallion County as Detective Megan tries to solve a murder which she suspects is connected to the Fuccbois. But what she really has to avoid is East who doesn’t have her best interest.

SEE ALSO: Megan Thee Screenwriter: The Leader of The Hot Girls Is Writing A Horror Movie

Megan has spoken in the past about possibly acting and writing horror films.

“I definitely wanna act, but, the crazy thing is I actually wanna write scary movies,” she said during an interview with Complex at SXSW. “It’s my favorite genre, and I feel like scary movies that have been coming out lately have been so predictable and so boring.”

SAVE THE DATE HOTTIES ! HOTTIEWEEN IN LA OCT30th & ATL OCT31st 🔥🔥🔥 pic.twitter.com/F6vg2swysJ — HOT GIRL MEG (@theestallion) October 24, 2019

Keeping with her Halloween theme, Meg is also hosting two Halloween parties this week. One will be taking place in Los Angeles today. The second will be tomorrow, Halloween day, in Atlanta.

Megan Thee Stallion Makes Acting Debut As Private Investigator in Web Series “Hottieween” was originally published on cassiuslife.com

Related