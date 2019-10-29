CLOSE
Entertainment News
HomeEntertainment News

Megan Thee Stallion Brags About Side Pieces In New Song [Listen]

Megan Thee Stallion is making sure our hot girl summer stays afloat with her new record! Meg appeared on NPR Tiny Desk and of coursed performed some of her hit records but also debuted a new track where she proudly brags about her side pieces. We all know Meg is dating Money Bagg Yo but in her new track she talks about her down south dudes and more. Check out her new track & more below,

EXPLICIT LANGUAGE 

 

Megan Thee Stallion Brags About Side Pieces In New Song [Listen]  was originally published on 92q.com

Also On The Rickey Smiley Morning Show:
Kandi Shares Updated Photos Of Her Daughter Riley’s Weight Loss Journey & She Looks Amazing!
Reginae Carter Birthday Party
9 photos
Videos
Get All Videos
Latest
Get More From The Show
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
×
Close