Megan Thee Stallion Brags About Side Pieces In New Song [Listen]

Megan Thee Stallion is making sure our hot girl summer stays afloat with her new record! Meg appeared on NPR Tiny Desk and of coursed performed some of her hit records but also debuted a new track where she proudly brags about her side pieces. We all know Meg is dating Money Bagg Yo but in her new track she talks about her down south dudes and more. Check out her new track & more below,

