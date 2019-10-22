Megan Thee Stallion & Iggy Azalea Clear Up Miscommunication On Twitter

Iggy Azalea stays in some drama on Twitter. She and Megan Thee Stallion had a slight miscommunication on Twitter, which was resolved on the social network.

The so-called “issue” stemmed over a song that Azalea claimed she sent over to the leader of the “Hot Girl” movement so she could lend some bars on. The problem is Megan never received the song from the “Sally Walker” crafter. Things almost got testy when T.I.’s “biggest blunder” responded to a now-deleted Tweet that asked her for whatever reason to collaborate with Megan. Azalea claimed she sent over a track that lives on her last album, In My Defense, for a feature. She added she got no response from Thee Stallion.

The Houston native responded to another Tweet explaining no song came to her via her personal number or email when she had one “back then.” She made sure to point out that she was excited to tour with the Aussie rapper, but said “it just didn’t happen” and that she still loves her.

I was excited for that tour but it just didn’t happen . Iggy ain’t send me no songs when she had my number or personal email back then lol idk who she sent a song to now 🤷🏽‍♀️ love Iggy tho https://t.co/sAYaiGpUL7 — HOT GIRL MEG (@theestallion) October 18, 2019

Azalea went on to add that the two artists did FaceTime each other and afterward that she sent the songs “Hoemita” and “Freak of The Week” to Megan’s manager. Iggy claims Thee Stallion’s manager told her that Meg wouldn’t have time to get in the studio. Megan responded that Iggy never sent the records directly to her, so basically, she never heard them at all and that it’s just “a case of miscommunication.”

I kno it wasn’t any hate lol I’m saying you did NOT send records to ME so I never heard the records. It’s a case of miscommunication. Your fans not about to make me internet beef with you about a song I ain’t know about 😂 https://t.co/o4CXRChZr4 — HOT GIRL MEG (@theestallion) October 18, 2019

Crisis adverted, cause honestly, we don’t think Iggy wants that kind of smoke with Meg. Both her fans and Black Twitter would have dragged her on social media, and it would have been epic.

ALSO TRENDING ON RICKEYSMILEYMORNINGSHOW.COM:

Megan Thee Stallion & Iggy Azalea Clear Up Miscommunication On Twitter was originally published on hiphopwired.com