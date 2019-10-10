T.I. believes he needs to redeem himself after the debacle of dealing wit Iggy Azalea. In an interview with The Root that came out on Wednesday, T.I. admits that he is one the search for a new female artist, who is bigger, and better than Iggy Azalea so that he can right his wrong in the blunder with his former artist. He believes that his relationship with Iggy has left a bad stain on his own legacy as an executive in the music industry.

Text “RICKEY” to 71007 to join the Rickey Smiley Morning Show mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions).

“I’m still actively looking for another female rapper who can undo the blunder of Iggy Azalea,” Tip said to The Root. “That is the tarnish of my legacy as far as [being] a [music] executive is concerned. To me, this is like when Michael Jordan went to play baseball.”

SEE ALSO: Watch The Teaser For Netflix’s New Hiphop Series “Rhythm + Flow” [VIDEO]

T.I. disassociating with Iggy shouldn’t really come as a surprise, the two haven’t worked together in several years since she cut all ties with him and Grand Hustle in 2015.

Iggy Azalea got wind of T.I. calling her a blunder, and felt the need to remind him, that there’s a list of blunder’s he has made.

She deleted the tweet shortly after, and didn’t offer any further explanation

Tip first recruited the Aussie spitta to his imprint in 2011 shortly after she dropped her debut mixtape, Ignorant Art.

ALSO TRENDING ON RICKEYSMILEYMORNINGSHOW.COM:

Iggy Azalea Responds To T.I. Calling Her “The Tarnish” of His Legacy was originally published on cassiuslife.com

Related