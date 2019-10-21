Launch Delayed: Zion Williamson Out 6-8 Weeks Following Successful Surgery On Right Knee

The 2019-20 NBA season is set to tip-off, and when it does, it will be missing one of its brightest stars. ESPN’s NBA Insider, Adrian Wojnarowski dropped a Wojbomb Pelicans’ wished they could throw right back at him. Zion Williamson NBA launch hit a snag today with news of his successful knee surgery to repair a torn lateral meniscus in his right knee. He is expected to miss 6-8 weeks.

Zion Williamson has surgery today to repair torn meniscus in right knee and is expected to miss six to eight weeks, Pels say. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) October 21, 2019

Pelicans’ head coach Alvin Gentry revealed on Friday he believed the rookie suffered the knee injury during a preseason matchup against the San Antonio Spurs last Sunday. This news is a let down to New Orleans and NBA fans alike who were anxious to see Zion bring his explosive play to their cities. During the preseason, we got a taste of what to expect from the No.1 overall pick out of Duke. He was averaging 23.3 points, and 6.5 rebounds out of the game while shooting an impressive 71.4% from the field in his first four appearances with the Pelicans.

His impressive preseason run came to an end when the 6-foot-7, 284-pound hurt himself. This latest setback is one of many knee-related injuries. During the summer league, he missed some time after the Pelicans decided to play safe and deactivated him after he banged his left knee in a collision with another player. Zion also suffered a mild right knee sprain during his only season Duke following a freak accident that saw his Nike sneaker explode. He missed three weeks before returning to the team before the ACC tournament.

When the Pelicans’ season kicks off on Friday against the Dallas Mavericks at the Smoothie King Center, fans will be seeing another rookie, Nicolo Melli starting in his place. Lonzo Ball, Brandon Ingram, and co will have to step in his absence, we wish Zion a speedy recovery.

