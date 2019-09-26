Zion Williamson Secures Another Bag, Announces Partnership With Gatorade

Zion Williamson hasn’t graced an NBA court yet, but that hasn’t stopped him from securing multiple bags in the form of endorsement deals. He already inked deals with NBA 2K, Jordan Brand swiftly. Now the rookie phenom took to his social media account to announce his latest partnership with iconic sports drink brand Gatorade.

Looks like Zion is well on his way to be as big or bigger than LeBron James at a record pace if he keeps this up. Williamson broke the big news by sharing an animated picture of his dripping orange sweat (probably his favorite flavor of the drink) and “tech lines.” The photo as described in a press release signifies Gatorade’s commitment to “science-backed innovation, hard work, and performance.

In joining #TeamGatorade, Zion joins other big-name basketball stars who proudly repped the brand like retired legends Michael Jordan and Dwyane Wade. Plus current ballers like Elena Delle Donne, Paul George, Karl-Anthony Towns, and Jayson Tatum.

Jeff Kearney, Gatorade Global Head of Sports Marketing, added about the new partnership:

“Zion has already shown a major interest in what we can do for him from a performance perspective. He’s all about putting in the work to be the best player he can be, and that’s what we do best – fuel athlete performance.”

Zion Williamson is making sure he’s Gucci when it comes to the cash flow. All he has to do is deliver on the court, and there shouldn’t be any worries that won’t be the case. We are looking forward to seeing his new teammate Lonzo Ball toss-up lobs to him while on a fast break this upcoming NBA season.

