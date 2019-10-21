Nipsey Hussle’s Alleged Killer Wants Attempted Murder Charges Dropped

Eric Holder, the man accused of killing rapper Nipsey Hussle, is requesting that two of the six charges against him be dropped. According to XXL, Holder wants the two counts of attempted murder dropped. Besides those two counts, Holder is also charged with first degree murder, two counts of assault with a deadly weapon and one count of possession of a deadly weapon by a felon.

“On September 24, 2019, Holder filed a motion to dismiss counts two and four of the indictment pursuant to PC §995,” read a motion Holder’s defense attorney submitted.

Prosecutors are working to dismiss this request because Holder’s actions meet the standards for the Kill Zone Theory. It states that the case must meet these six criteria: a primary target, a type of weapon used in the criminal act, the distance between the shooter and target, proximity to other victims to target, whether victims are in an enclosed area and whether the target was moving in the attack. SEE ALSO: Deep: Big Sean Addresses Nipsey Hussle’s Killer in Instagram TV Video Holder was once being represented by Christopher Darden, known for prosecuting O.J Simpson in 1995 when he was accused of killing his wife Nicole Simpson. After receiving death threats, Darden stepped down. Text “RICKEY” to 71007 to join the Rickey Smiley Morning Show mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions). Hussle was gunned down on March 31st, 2019 in front of his The Marathon clothing store. Holder has pleaded not guilty. He has been in solitary confinement since being arrested and charged due to authorities fearing for his life. 15 photos

This story was originally published on MadameNoire.com.

ALSO TRENDING ON RICKEYSMILEYMORNINGSHOW.COM: