Nipsey Hussle’s Alleged Murderer Eric Holder Indicted

The man, Eric Holder, who was seen shooting and killing Nipsey Hussle on video footage has been indicted. New charges were also added by the Grand Jury.

Previously, Holder was charged with murder, 2 counts of attempted murder and possession of a firearm by a felon by the L.A. County District Attorney. However, after revisiting the case the D.A. added a pair of assault with a firearm charges for the victims who were fortunate enough to survive.

Holder shot and killed Nipsey in front of the Marathon clothing store he owned on March 31 and pleaded not guilty as his arraignment on April 4. His previously lawyer, that Christopher Darden, recently stepped down citing death threats.

Justice can’t be served fast enough. Rest in powerful peace Nipsey Hussle.

Photo: Getty

