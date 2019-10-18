Fans Call Out The Game For Exploiting The Late Nipsey Hussle’s Name, He Claps Back

When Nipsey Hussle lost his life due to an act of senseless violence, The Game was one of many who took his death pretty hard. Based on the rapper’s Instagram account, one would assume he was very close to Hussle. The “Hate It or Love It” crafter would post about Nipsey almost daily. He even painted his Lamborgini “Nipsey Blue” and started #MarathonMondays on his IG accounts. The Game’s latest move, naming his new label “Prolific Records” inspired by Nip’s face tattoo, has fans saying hold up.

The Game’s “close relationship” to the rapper is being scrutinized after the announcement of the label and selling merch. Fans have begun question if the Compton rapper is just using Nipsey’s name for a profit after he posted that all of the merch sold out.

The Game is really doing his best to profit off of Nipsey Hussle lol he’s sick. Even Nips friends are mad about it pic.twitter.com/QGx7oV4jwh — . (@YaniG4L) October 17, 2019

BH, a member of All Money In, the record label founded by Nipsey called The Game a clown in his Instagram stories for his latest business move. The Game responded to the criticism via his IG stories and claims he didn’t make any moves without the blessing of Nipsey’s family, mainly Blacc Sam.

Text “RICKEY” to 71007 to join the Rickey Smiley Morning Show mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions).

“The use of the world ‘Prolific’ by myself is the only way of helping to carry on my bro’s legacy,” he wrote. “Out of love for Nip, Blacc Sam, and his immediate family, etc. I purposely did not include any pics of Nip nor his likeness & directed all traffic to @themarathonclothing as I’ve done since bro’s passing. I’ve spoken closely to ‘Blacc Sam’ every step of the way & have had his blessing with things I’ve done to help honor bro’s name and continue his legacy.”

We guess that should be the end of that if that is indeed the case.

ALSO TRENDING ON RICKEYSMILEYMORNINGSHOW.COM:

Fans Call Out The Game For Exploiting The Late Nipsey Hussle’s Name, He Claps Back was originally published on cassiuslife.com

Related