We all know that it’s Howard Universities Homecoming Weekend is Washington DC and I believe Kanye West and Kim Kardashian know it too. They decided to bring Kanye’s Sunday Service to the yard at Howard University. They just pulled up on the DMV. They will also make a stop at George Washington University before it’s all done. Kanye reall is making a statement with his Sunday Service and people everywhere is feeling it! Genius..

Source- TMZ

Watch: Kanye West & Kim K Have Sunday Service At Howard University [VIDEO] was originally published on 92q.com

@iamKonan11 Posted 24 hours ago

