Three women have been accused of running a fight club with elderly dementia patients of an assisted living center in North Carolina.
Marilyn McKey, Tonacia Tyson, and Taneshia Jordan worked for the Danby House assisted-living and memory-care facility Winston-Salem where they allegedly encouraged residents to fight one another as they recorded and shared on social media.
Danby House stated that they have “a zero-tolerance policy for the mistreatment of those in our care.” The statement continued: “Administrators have been working closely with the Winston-Salem Police Department throughout its investigation to ensure justice is served. Additional staff training and a more rigorous vetting process for all new and existing employees at Danby House has been implemented.”
According to the Winston-Salem Jornal McKey, Tyson, and Jordan are facing charges of assaulting an individual with a disability.
North Carolina Women Caught Running An Elderly Fight Club