Adam Sandler and The Weeknd Have a New Movie Coming to Netlfix

It was announced this summer that The Weeknd would star alongside Adam Sandler in a new crime thriller called Uncut Gems. We’re here for it! Check out the trailer:

It was first said that the movie would be coming to Netflix in December, but reports are now saying it won’t be available until January.

Mallory Posted 16 hours ago

