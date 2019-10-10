It was announced this summer that The Weeknd would star alongside Adam Sandler in a new crime thriller called Uncut Gems. We’re here for it! Check out the trailer:
It was first said that the movie would be coming to Netflix in December, but reports are now saying it won’t be available until January.
Adam Sandler and The Weeknd Have a New Movie Coming to Netlfix
