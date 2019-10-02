Kylie Jenner & Travis Scott Have Reportedly Called It Quits

It’s a wrap for Stormi’s parents Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott. The two youngsters have called it quits…at least “for now” according to TMZ.

Travis and Kylie were last seen publicly at his “Look Mom, I Can Fly” documentary premiere on August, 27th. According to a source, their relationship was shakey on the red carpet but they still came together as a family for the sake of supporting the project. Apparently, things have cooled all the way down since then, driving a wedge between them.

Reports say Kylie and Travis have been trying to make it work in the weeks since his documentary premiere but ultimately decided to walk away. Earlier this year the couple had another hiccup where Kylie suspected that Travis was cheating. This was back in March 2019, but Travis denied it.

Sources added that this isn’t the first time the couple has taken a break so there is hope for them.

