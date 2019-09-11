Kylie Jenner Goes Nude For Playboy [PHOTOS]

Text “RICKEY” to 71007 to join the Rickey Smiley Morning Show mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions).

Kylie Jenner showed off a naked picture on Instagram this week to announce that she and her boo, Travis Scott, would be featured in an upcoming Playboy magazine spread.

A teaser photo shows Kylie cuddled up with Travis, basking in nature, and baring all her assets outside in front of a leafy green bush.

“When Houston meets LA. @Playboy #ComingSoon,” she captioned the post.

More from Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott’s Playboy spread can be found here.

