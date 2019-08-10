Remember when the Internet was hype last year that Kylie Jenner finally turned 21?
Well, she’s 22 years old today, so it’s time to accept that she’s a little girl anymore.
But after years of seeming older than she actually is, Jenner is officially one year in of being old enough to drink, legally.
She’s already a mom and a billionaire, so there isn’t much for her to do at this point besides maintain.
Check out our gallery of all the times Kylie looked way older than she actually is below:
Every Time Kylie Jenner Looked Way Older Than Her Actual Age
13 photos Launch gallery
Every Time Kylie Jenner Looked Way Older Than Her Actual Age
1. The Billionaire Makeup Maven turns 22 years old today.Source:Instagram 1 of 13
2. And yes, she's a mom now. So does that make her a MILF?Source:Instagram 2 of 13
3. Kris' new favorite daughter. Just 17-years old here. Tyga days.Source:Getty 3 of 13
4. Kylie was turning 18 in this pic.Source:Getty 4 of 13
5. Mommy duties earlySource:Splash News 5 of 13
6. Issa grown woman.Source:Splash News 6 of 13
7. Move over Kim K.Source:Getty 7 of 13
8. There's a new superstar in townSource:Getty 8 of 13
9. Newfound curves back in 2016.Source:Splash News 9 of 13
10. She changed her hair again.Source:Splash News 10 of 13
11. She's said her new large and in charge breasts are the result of really strong tape. Hmm.Source:Splash News 11 of 13
12. Never afraid to flash some skin.Source:Splash News 12 of 13
13. Shutting down a racy photoshoot in L.A.Source:Splash News 13 of 13
Every Time Kylie Jenner Looked Way Older Than Her Actual Age [PHOTOS] was originally published on globalgrind.com