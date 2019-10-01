Adrienne Houghton Regrets Revealing She Doesn’t Wash Her Hands All The Time Because Y’all Blew It Out Of Proportion

During Monday’s episode of The Real, co-host Adrienne Houghton shared that she has some regrets when it comes to what she’s revealed on the show, specifically when it comes to her hygiene. If you’ll recall, in 2017, the women talked about Tiffany Haddish’s PSA with Method at the time to promote the importance of washing your hands. During that conversation, Adrienne was given the side-eye for saying that she doesn’t always wash her hands, and that people who are germaphobes are more likely to get sick. Looking back on that revelation, and the way people have twisted her words since, the 35-year-old said she probably should have kept that to herself.

Text “RICKEY” to 71007 to join the Rickey Smiley Morning Show mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions).

“I regret the conversation about the washing of the hands,” she said this week, noting that people have assumed that she always bypasses the sink after using the toilet now. Co-host Tamera Mowry-Housley admitted she’s second-guessed where Adrienne’s hands have been from time to time.

“Honestly, when you were at the tasting room I thought about that,” Tamera said of Adrienne visiting she and husband Adam’s wine tasting room. “I was like, she was pouring, what are people going to think?”

“Sometimes the small things you say can be blown out of proportion, people!” Adrienne replied. “I said specifically that if I woke up in the middle of the night and I went to use the bathroom in my home, and I got back in my bed, I might not always wash my hands. If I’m mad tired I might just go back to sleep!”

Loni Love gave her co-host the strongest side-eye throughout the whole conversation, while Jeannie Mai said, “Same sin, girl.”

Adrienne disagreed, clarifying that while she does wash her hands when she’s out in the world, in her own home, she doesn’t always have to. Unfortunately though, people have taken her admission to mean she overall isn’t keeping her hands clean.

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

Close Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription.

“I regret the conversation about the washing of the hands,” she said this week, noting that people have assumed that she always bypasses the sink after using the toilet now. Co-host Tamera Mowry-Housley admitted she’s second-guessed where Adrienne’s hands have been from time to time.

“Honestly, when you were at the tasting room I thought about that,” Tamera said of Adrienne visiting she and husband Adam’s wine tasting room. “I was like, she was pouring, what are people going to think?”

“Sometimes the small things you say can be blown out of proportion, people!” Adrienne replied. “I said specifically that if I woke up in the middle of the night and I went to use the bathroom in my home, and I got back in my bed, I might not always wash my hands. If I’m mad tired I might just go back to sleep!”

Loni Love gave her co-host the strongest side-eye throughout the whole conversation, while Jeannie Mai said, “Same sin, girl.”

Adrienne disagreed, clarifying that while she does wash her hands when she’s out in the world, in her own home, she doesn’t always have to. Unfortunately though, people have taken her admission to mean she overall isn’t keeping her hands clean.

ALSO TRENDING ON RICKEYSMILEYMORNINGSHOW.COM:

Related

Also On The Rickey Smiley Morning Show: