Hold up, blow the whistle! Too Short revealed to TMZ that at age 53, he’s still capable of shocking the game and he did just that: he’s a first-time father!
Text “RICKEY” to 71007 to join the Rickey Smiley Morning Show mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions).
Short, real name Todd Shaw is the proud father of a baby girl, Yanni Shaw with on-again, off-again girlfriend Sue Ivey.
How tightly under wraps has the Oakland legend kept the news of him being a father? Yanni was born back in December, meaning the adorable little girl is about to have her first birthday pretty soon.
Sign Up For Our Newsletter!
Congrats to Too Short on his new bundle of joy!
ALSO TRENDING ON RICKEYSMILEYMORNINGSHOW.COM:
- As If! Stacey Dash Arrested For Domestic Violence
- Hip-Hop Legend Jimmy Spicer Has Passed Away At 61
- Texas DJ Accused Of Forging Divorce Papers Attends Court With New Wife
Too Short Becomes First Time Dad At 53 was originally published on theboxhouston.com