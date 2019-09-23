A Texas Man Tried To Divorce His Wife And She Had No Idea

A married man in Texas decided to end his marriage without informing his wife. Paul Nixon allegedly forged documents and gave a perjurious testimony in efforts to end his marriage, Click 2 Houston reports.

The 51-year-old man’s wife, whose name was not given, informed Constable Mark Herman that Nixon had filed for divorce without her consent and without her knowing. According to court docs, Nixon filed for divorce in February 2017 and submitted documents with his wife’s forged signature as well as a fraudulent signature from a notary public in April 2017. He also attended divorce court proceedings and lied under oath. Nixon has been charged with aggravated perjury and a warrant for his arrest has been issued.

“We have teams out looking for him right now, I can tell you. And we have an idea where he’s at,” Herman told the news outlet. “So hopefully, he’ll turn himself in. If not, we’ll catch him. Just a matter of time.”

Nixon faces up to 10 years in prison and $5,000 in fines. Nixon is still married to his wife due to the fraudulent nature of the documents.

This story was originally published on MadameNoire.com.

