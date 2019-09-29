CLOSE
Entertainment News
HomeEntertainment News

Drake Donating All Proceeds From His Rock In Rio Shirt To Amazon Conservation

Source: Euan Cherry/WENN.com

The 6 God is for the planet. Drake  is reportedly donating all the proceeds from his a t-shirt he is saying to Amazon Conservation.

TourLife took to Instagram to reveal that to “support local Amazonian communities” who are fighting against fires and deforestation in the Amazon, all the proceeds of Drake’s tee will go to Dr. Mark J. Plotkin’s foundation The Amazon Conservation Team. The fires in the Amazon are a threat to the world due to climate changes considerations since forests are like the Earth’s lungs—so get woke.

Text “RICKEY” to 71007 to join the Rickey Smiley Morning Show mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions).

The merch, which includes a hoodie, is tied to the Rock In Rio Festival in Brazil that Drake is headlining. Cop the goods right here.

 

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

Drake & His ‘Waiting To Exhale’ Sweater Got Sistas’ In Their Feelings
15 photos

ALSO TRENDING ON RICKEYSMILEYMORNINGSHOW.COM:

Drake Donating All Proceeds From His Rock In Rio Shirt To Amazon Conservation was originally published on hiphopwired.com

drake

Videos
Get All Videos
Latest
Get More From The Show
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
×
Close