Snoop Dogg’s Son, Cordell Broadus Lands Modeling Jobs [VIDEO]

Snoop Dogg’s son, Cordell Broadus is making a name for himself after landing several modeling jobs. Gary With Da Tea on Dish Nation spoke about Broadus walking the runway for Dolce & Gabbana in Mulan and MCM. He will also be stepping into the television world by directing and writing a short film for Kangol.
MCM has shown Broadus on several of their Instagram posts and hopefully we will see him in more. Headkrack spoke about how he turned his football career around and found something else to do. We wish him all the success in his new career.
