Benny Boom Reveals He Wanted Nipsey Hussle To Play Young Snoop Dogg In ‘All Eyez On Me’

Well, this casting would have made perfect sense. Speaking with Too Fab director Benny Boom revealed that they really wanted to cast Nipsey Hussle to play a young version fo Snoop Dogg in the biopic based on Tupac, All Eyez On Me. The late rapper who drawn many comparisons to west coast hip-hop legend would have been a no-brainer, and according to Boom, his acting career was on the verge of blossoming.

“Nipsey was supposed to play Snoop,” Boom revealed, “We wanted him to play Snoop in All Eyez On Me… We didn’t have any other person that we wanted to play him.” But, Nipsey’s busy schedule prevented him from having the necessary amount of time for the role.

“It’s crazy because I didn’t realize, as much as I knew Nipsey — I didn’t realize how much he was driving things in his community,” Boom explained. “And to take him out of L.A. for that amount of time that we needed to come to Atlanta where we shot would’ve just threw him off his square a little bit. Just the timing didn’t work out.”

The director also revealed that Hussle — real name Ermias Asghedom was — was tapped for a role in the CW hit series All American before his tragic death. Just another clear indication that Hussle was taken as his star was quickly rising. We are definitely sure that he would have had Snoop’s blessing to take on the role. During Nipsey’s tribute at the Staple’s Center back in April, Snoop Dogg described the late rapper/philanthropist as a “kind soul” and that he didn’t realize how dope he was until he finally listened to his CD after receiving it a second time and listening to it after rolling up a blunt on it.

