After Tekashi 69’s Revealing Testimony, He May Disappear Into Witness Protection

The Tekashi 69 trial has been the case of the century.

Well, maybe it hasn’t been that monumental but it has been pretty entertaining and Twitter’s response has just made things even crazier. But during his few days on the stand, he revealed a ton of information about the Nine Trey Gangsta Bloods— a gang he was once a part of.

But now that he’s snitched on the inner workings of the gang and even named fellow New York rappers Cardi B and Jim Jones in his testimony, he’ll forever be looking over his shoulder in fear of someone getting revenge. For that reason, Tekashi may enter the witness protection program.

Some think that Tekashi, born Daniel Hernandez is just too recognizable to go into hiding in plain sight and lead a normal life. But former FBI official Jay Cramer thinks it is possible.

“Despite how connected we are, and the appetite for social media content in this country, there are places where, if this kid gets a haircut and wears normal clothes, no one would know or care who he is,” Kramer told The New York Times.

Hair aside, he’d also need to get that infamous “69” tattoo removed from his forehead if he wants a chance at no one recognizing him.

Back in January, Tekashi pled guilty to racketeering conspiracy and eight other charges, which carry a 47-year prison sentence. But since hitting the stand, he’s testified on alleged gang members Anthony “Harv” Ellison and Aljermiah “Nuke” Mack and revealed that he used the gang for street credit in exchange for financially supporting them.

Tekashi was so eager to reveal info to the Feds that he reportedly decided to participate just one day after being approached.

